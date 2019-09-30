The Splash Zone 9/30/19: Dolphins Drop To 0-4

Just like last week the Dolphins had a solid first half only to come out flat in the second half. And with that performance the team starts the season 0-4 and will look to regroup during the coming bye week. Josh Rosen made some mistakes and didn’t do much to quiet the “draft a quarterback” narrative. However, he had a beautiful touchdown throw to DeVante Parker on the first drive of the game. Drops were a common theme also and after having a good first half, the offensive line fell apart during the second half.

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins lose to Los Angeles Chargers, 30-10

The Dolphins played well in the first half against the road-weary Chargers

Chargers at Dolphins

Andy Cohen: Second-Half Struggles Once Again Seal Fate

Josh Rosen and offense can't build on early lead in first half.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Set Up To Fail: The Josh Rosen Story

September 22nd, AT&T Stadium - 5:58 remains in the 2nd Quarter. Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen takes the snap. Quickly surveying the field, he throw...

Josh Rosen provides early offensive hope, but Dolphins remain winless

Rosen's first half was the best of his career, but the Dolphins fell apart after halftime and have now been outscored 163-26 through four games.

