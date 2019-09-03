The Splash Zone 9/3/19: Dolphins Cut The G.O.A.T., John Denney

The Dolphins really are going through a youth movement as the team released their longest tenured player yesterday. John Denney, the best long snapper of all time, was with the team for 14 seasons and has been through all the mediocrity. Hate to see him go, but the guy honestly deserves to be part of a winning football team.

The team also made another surprising move with the release of Vincet Taylor. He was one of the more productive defensive lineman last year before missing the second half of the season with a foot injury. Reports say it was a scheme issue, but Taylor won’t be out of work for long.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

