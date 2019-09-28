The Splash Zone 9/28/19: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Chargers

The Dolphins are hoping to avoid starting the season 0-4 and they will face a tough one in the Los Angeles Chargers (I keep wanting to say San Diego). Josh Rosen will get his second start as a Dolphin and hopefully he will have a new toy to play with as Albert Wilson is expected to return. The Dolphins will have a bye next week before taking on the Washington Redskins.

AC In The AM: Can Dolphins Turn Progress Into Victory?

The Dolphins' offense needs to build off the positives from Josh Rosen's first start.

Miami Dolphins: In Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hip pocket, Josh Rosen learns more about defenses, leadership - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Josh Rosen has lost his last five starts, and is 3-11 as an NFL starter. But he’s benefiting from the mentoring of Ryan Fitzpatrick

Motivated Xavien Howard Ready To Bounce Back Against Chargers

The cornerback is looking forward to his matchup on Sunday against Keenan Allen.

