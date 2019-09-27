The Splash Zone 9/27/19: Albert Wilson Ready For His Return

Albert Wilson is expecting to make his return on Sunday against the Chargers. The wide receiver has been dealing with a calf injury that has sidelined him the past two games. Josh Rosen could use all the help he can get right now as receivers have been dropping plenty of passes.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins’ Albert Wilson eager to go for ‘the rest of the season,’ not just another cameo - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Albert Wilson expects to return from a calf injury Sunday against the Chargers and believes the receivers can help QB Josh Rosen more than they have thus far.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: New offensive tackle Andrew Donnal enjoys eating deer heart fajitas - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Andrew Donnal may be called upon Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers to help protect Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen

Miami Dolphins’ nasty, salty lineman Evan Boehm actually a nice guy. But can he help? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins acquired Evan Boehm from the Colts on Aug. 30

Dolphins Defensive Line

AC In The AM: The Infectious Personality Of Christian Wilkins

The first-round pick out of Clemson is always upbeat and Andy Cohen hopes it's contagious.

Taco Charlton Focused On Earning Trust, More Playing Time

Newly acquired defensive end Taco Charlton is working hard in his first full week with the Dolphins.

Chargers at Dolphins

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins vs. Chargers

Josh Rosen's progression and the containment of Nick Bosa and Melvin Ingram are necessary in order to beat the Chargers.

Dolphins 2019 Season

Barnwell - Are the Dolphins really doing this? How they could tank ... and win

Through three weeks, this is the worst team in NFL history. How likely to succeed is Miami's tank-to-title plan?

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Defense Preparing For Chargers Offense

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the Chargers and the possibility of running back Melvin Gordon playing against the Dolphins.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/26/19: Dolphins Injury Update - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins Anatomy of a Play: Every drop back from Josh Rosen’s Week 3 performance vs the Dallas Cowboys - The Phinsider

How did ‘The Chosen One’ look in Miami’s 31-6 loss at Dallas?

Miami Dolphins roster moves: Danny Isidora to IR, Isaiah Ford promoted to active roster - The Phinsider

Miami’s offensive line is wearing thinner... if that was even possible.

AFC East review, Playoff standings, 2020 NFL Draft order, and Week 3 Dolphins rooting guide - The Phinsider

Every season over the past few years, I have posted a weekly look at the Miami Dolphins and where they stand in terms of making the playoffs, both as the AFC East champions and in the hunt for a...

Boogie Woogie Biegel Boy - The Phinsider

With all the personnel moves, trades and undrafted players the Miami Dolphins have brought in over the past few months, one guy who has largely flown under the radar is third year linebacker Vince...