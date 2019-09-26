The Splash Zone 9/26/19: Dolphins Injury Update

The Dolphins lost their starting right guard yesterday, as Danny Isidora was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. Look for rookie Shaq Calhoun or Evan Boehm to take over those duties. Good news for the Dolphins secondary though, as Reshad Jones returned to practice after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins injury updates: Reshad Jones, Albert Wilson, Jesse Davis, Bobby McCain - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins roster is already depleted. Who’s out now?

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Want Competitive Players

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Wednesday and discussed Josh Rosen, the linebackers and Xavien Howard.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins’ Preston Williams: ‘I’ve been (bleep) in the end zone.’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins’ Preston Williams knows he needs to be more consistent

Dolphins 2019 Season

Miami Dolphins: There are other teams in NFL with 0-3 records, including the New York Jets - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Seven teams are still looking for their first win heading into Week 4 of the NFL season: the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins and Arizona Cardinals (who at least have a tie)

Dolphins (0-3) want to be judged straight up, not by moral victories - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Josh Rosen & Co. show some improvement in the Week 3 loss, but there's still errors to fix, holes to shore up and QBs to sack.

Former Dolphins

Dolphins player who lost arm in car accident details accident and recovery

Kendrick Norton doesn’t seem like the type who wants anyone to feel sorry for him.

This NFL player's arm was severed in a car accident - 'I never asked why this happened to me'

Kendrick Norton Jr., the 22-year-old former Dolphins and Hurricanes defensive tackle, opens up about the July Fourth morning that forever changed him.

