The Splash Zone 9/25/19: Dolphins Still Hoping For Good Things

These first three games have been tough to watch for fans, but at least the team looked competitive in the first half against he Cowboys. The team is young and there are going to be mistakes, like Preston Williams has proven. As I have stated many times, it is going to be rough but it will be so worth it in the end.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Despite historically bad start, Dolphins are hopeful ‘good things will happen’ this season - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dolphins coach Brian Flores and his coaching staff can take solace in the glimpses of progress his team has made in spurts this season during their 0-3 start and extensive rebuild.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

I Said It: Coordinators Patrick Graham, Chad O'Shea Address Media Monday

Offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham discussed their units' performance against the Dallas Cowboys

Dolphins Quarterbacks

An Inside Look At Josh Rosen's First Dolphins Start

The young Dolphins QB had some good, and bad, moments against the Cowboys.

Dolphins 2019 Season

The Tape Don’t Lie: Miami Dolphins lose at Dallas Cowboys, a review - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Let’s take a closer look at Josh Rosen, Michael Deiter, Preston Williams, Xavien Howard and Christian Wilkins

Miami Dolphins: Fans’ state of mind not good as team starts 0-3 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins fans will be tested this season like no other and we are introducing a weekly reflection of their thoughts and feelings as Miami heads toward the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/23/19: Josh Rosen Provides Initial Spark - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins podcast (Phinsider Daily): Interview with Neal Driscoll - The Phinsider

Hit the play button!

Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen ‘alright’ in first start with Miami - The Phinsider

How did the 22-year old QB look in his first career start with the Dolphins?