The Splash Zone 9/20/19: It’s Josh Rosen Time

It took only two bad performances from Ryan Fitzpatrick for Josh Rosen to be handed the keys to the offense. The second year quarterback will get his first start as a Miami Dolphin on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He is being thrown into a terrible situation and I would love nothing more than to see him overcome the odds and have a good performance.

Media Reports: Josh Rosen Named Starting Quarterback

Second-year QB Josh Rosen will start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores on trade requests around league (and his locker room) - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted a trade. And got it. Kiko Alonso wanted a trade or release. And got it. What’s going on around the league, and in his locker room?

Dolphins Defensive Line

Taco Charlton claimed off waivers by Dolphins, former Cowboys first-round pick will face his old team right away - CBSSports.com

Charlton will face his former team, the Cowboys, on Sunday

Dolphins Linebackers

Raekwon McMillan says official told him to “stay off Tom” Brady – ProFootballTalk

The Steelers have lost Ben Roethlisberger. The Saints are without Drew Brees. The Jaguars are playing without Nick Foles. Andrew Luck retired, and Cam Newton's injured foot might keep him out this week. The NFL hopes not to lose any more big-name quarterbacks.

Dolphins Secondary

Newly Acquired Doug Middleton 'Happy To Be Here'

Middleton participated in his first practice with the Dolphins a few hours after signing his contract.

Xavien Howard Prepared For Potential Rematch Against Amari Cooper

Xavien Howard is ready to match up against Amari Cooper if he's asked to.

Dolphins at Cowboys

AC In The AM: A Lifetime Of Memories | A Thanksgiving In Dallas

Andy Cohen remembers Leon Lett's infamous fumble that gifted the Dolphins an improbable victory on Thanksgiving.

How are the Dolphins handling 0-2? 'Want light at end of tunnel' - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

From Xavien Howard to Ryan Fitzpatrick to Brian Flores, every Miami employee is handling the rebuild and the losing differently. Here are their takes.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Anatomy of a Play: John Jenkins sacks Tom Brady in impressive fashion - The Phinsider

Let’s take a look at the lone bright spot from the Dolphins 43-0 loss vs the Patriots

Miami Dolphins podcast: Dolphins vs. Cowboys and a pulse of the rebuild - The Phinsider

Tank. Rebuild. Whatever you call it semantically, push the play button and listen.

Miami Dolphins claim former first-round pick Taco Charlton from Dallas Cowboys - The Phinsider

Taco Thursday is officially upon us!

Josh Rosen starting versus Cowboys - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are making a move two weeks into the 2019 season. And, this change is not on the offensive line, but rather the man standing behind them. The Dolphins have switched quarterbacks,...