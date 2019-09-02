The Splash Zone 9/2/19: Let The Rebuild Begin

The Texans really, really, really wanted Laremy Tunsil and the deal was too good to pass up. The Dolphins roster got weaker, if that is even possible, as Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills were both traded with the Dolphins getting two first rounds picks and two players. Brian Flores stated that the team will go out and try to win every game and that their is no word such as “tanking”. You also have to feel bad for Josh Rosen who has been set up to fail with another franchise. He’ll still see plenty of playing time, but I don’t think it matters at this point unless he blows it away with this uninspiring offensive unit.

2019 Preview: After decades of mediocrity, Miami Dolphins building The Flores Way - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores instilling a tough, smart, disciplined brand of football with a serious, straight-forward, business-oriented approach

Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores addresses Laremy Tunsil trade, gutted roster - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins have recently traded Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Kiko Alonso and cut T.J. McDonald and Akeem Spence. The tear-down is on.

Flores: Dealing Tunsil, Stills was in best interests of team | Miami Herald

Brian Flores rightly said Sunday the moves the Dolphins made this week helped the team. But he stopped short of acknowledging those benefits won’t come until after this season.

Miami Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick, on record 8th team, relishes the ride, is ‘viewing it as an adventure’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Ryan Fitzpatrick has seven kids born in seven states. His ties to the Dolphins date back to 2005 when they wanted to sign him — and he hung up on them. He takes us inside one of the unique careers in NFL history.

Miami Dolphins trade LB Kiko Alonso to New Orleans Saints - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso was the only NFL player with more than 100 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles last season. He’s gone.

Dolphins should have 13 picks in next year’s draft – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins might not have very many good players, but mock draft season should be a real hoot. Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins have amassed 13 picks in next year's draft, along with more in the future after a flurry of trades.

Miami Dolphins: What the trade of Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills means, both long- and short-term - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins now own four picks in both the first round and the second over the next two drafts.

Andy Cohen: Dolphins Had To Make This Deal

The Texans' offer was simply too good to turn down.

