The Splash Zone 9/19/19: Pressure Is On Chris Grier

Chris Grier is looking to turn reshape the Dolphins and right now he is tearing down the old and stockpiling draft picks for the future. All eyes will be on this team during the 2020 draft as they have three first round picks, one is their own while the other two were acquired by trades. With the way the team is playing, there is a pretty good chance they could own the first overall pick and look to claim their franchise quarterback.

With three first-round draft picks in 2020, pressure is on Dolphins GM - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Trade away another star player. Check. Add another high draft pick. Check. The burden rests firmly on Chris Grier to make the most of this rebuild.

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said Wednesday on Minkah Fitzpatrick and more - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Brian Flores discusses the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade and the Cowboys game.

Miami Dolphins: How cranberry farming helped make LB Vince Biegel - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Vince Biegel was acquired from the Saints for Kiko Alonso. He’s flashing on the field.

Dolphins' ineptitude a challenge for oddsmakers

The Miami Dolphins' have been outscored 102-10 through two games, an unprecedented start that presents a challenge to oddsmakers.

