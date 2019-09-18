The Splash Zone 9/18/19: Chris Grier Meets With Media

After all these moves that the Dolphins have been making, it was finally time for Chris Grier to address the media. Grier explained why the team ended up trading Laremy Tunsil and stated that Minkah Fitzpatrick really didn’t want to be moved around a lot defense. Grier and Brian Flores are just trying to build a winning football team and with all the picks they have stockpiled, they have a chance to turn the Dolphins into a powerhouse.

Chris Grier Lays Out Dolphins Vision

General Manager Chris Grier's goal is to build a consistent winner in Miami.

Andy Cohen: Master Re-Build Plan Clearly Taking Shape

The trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick gives the Dolphins three first-round picks in 2020.

Fins GM: Minkah Fitzpatrick felt it was time to move on - NFL.com

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said it was never in Miami's rebuilding plans to move Minkah Fitzpatrick -- or Laremy Tunsil -- but the DB felt it was time for him to move on.

AC In The AM: Dolphins Focused On 2019, Plan For Future

The Dolphins remain focused on this team and the 2019 season.

