The Splash Zone 9/17/19: Dolphins Sticking With Ryan Fitzpatrick

After the Dolphins historic day of offense on Sunday, the team will stick Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback for the time being. All position are being evaluated, along with quarterback, and it’s only a matter of time before Josh Rosen gets the nod. I guess Rosen has to get better in practice and the meetings before he finally gets his opportunity.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick — for now - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Would Miami consider trading Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Brian Flores

Brian Flores describes Dolphins as “resilient” – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are taking horrible beatings, repeatedly. At least they’re handling it well? Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores was left searching for answers, after yesterday’s 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins: Does Josh Rosen warrant a shot at playing when game is within reach? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Quarterback Josh Rosen has entered games when the Dolphins are behind by a combined 89-0.

I Said It: Brian Flores Addresses Media Monday After Dolphins-Patriots

Brian Flores addressed the media Monday in Davie.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kenyan Drake: Of course I want to be here – ProFootballTalk

Before Sunday's games kicked off, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported that the Dolphins have talked to other teams about a trade involving running back Kenyan Drake.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Offensive line giving up sacks, not creating lanes for running backs - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Miami Dolphins have given up 10 sacks in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to Steelers: Report

The Miami Dolphins are trading defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Dolphins 2019 Season

Dolphins off to worst two-game start to season

The Dolphins are off to the worst two-game start to a season in the Super Bowl era.

Miami Dolphins’ Kalen Ballage and Jakeem Grant lament costly dropped passes - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Kalen Ballage bobbled away a catch that was intercepted for a touchdown. And Jakeem Grant dropped what could have been a touchdown.

Habib: Did Miami Dolphins take this tanking business too far? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

In losses to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, the Dolphins have been blown out in their first two home games worse than any team in NFL history. Yes, it really is this bad.

Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions: Who played how much in loss to Patriots - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins were embarrassed at home by the Patriots, 43-0, to fall to 0-2 on the season. A trip to Dallas is next.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/16/19: Dolphins Get Blown Out Again - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins open as 15 point underdogs to Cowboys; Now 21-point spread - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins were 19-point home underdogs to the New England Patriots on Sunday, then proceeded to lose the game 43-0. Next week, the South Florida franchise heads out of Hard Rock Stadium...

The Phinsider straight-up winners picks for Week 2 - The Phinsider

We have one game remaining for the NFL’s Week 2 slate of games, so now seems like a great time to update our The Phinsider Picks Pool. Basically, I completely forgot to make this article, so while...