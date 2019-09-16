The Splash Zone 9/16/19: Dolphins Get Blown Out Again

Another week, another blowout loss for the Dolphins. The first half was at least competitive and then the second half happened. Ryan Fitzpatrick was bad and Josh Rosen didn’t lose much better. There will be talk this week on whether Rosen should take over starting duties and I am all for it. Two weeks down and fourteen more to go.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins continue historically bad start with another debacle - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami's offense totaled just 11 first downs in a comedy of errors that could be an early warning of just how bad the unit could be this season.

Patriots at Dolphins

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins lose to New England Patriots - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins tried to keep their success at home against the Patriots alive, but Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were way too much on this day

Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Patriots

John Congemi's three biggest takeaways from Week 2.

Andy Cohen: Struggles On Offense Too Much To Overcome

The Dolphins need to find answers in a hurry.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Report: Dolphins to consider starting Josh Rosen next week – ProFootballTalk

At this point, it's hard to argue. It's also hard to imagine how it would help. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are considering starting quarterback Josh Rosen next week against the Cowboys, after yet another horrible performance by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins likely to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick with several teams interested, but there's no mutiny in Miami - CBSSports.com

Fitzpatrick was Miami's first-round pick in 2018, and trading him would likely be the last piece of the teardown

Dolphins Rebuild

Stephen Ross admits that it’s a process to become a contender – ProFootballTalk

The first rule of Tank Club is not talk about Tank Club. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has privately on multiple occasions acknowledged to others that his team must take some short-term lumps in order to reach its long-term goals, publicly has come fairly close to admitting that, indeed, the Dolp...

Miami Dolphins: Fans divided on “Tank for Tua” strategy - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Some Dolphins fans embracing Dolphins’ tanking strategy as the franchise angles to select high-profile college players, such as Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 9/15/19: Patriots vs Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Patriots at Dolphins Week 2 2019: 5 keys for Miami - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots this afternoon the first of two meetings between to the AFC East rivals. The two teams are coming off opposite experiences from their Week 1 season...

Patriots at Dolphins 2019: How will Antonio Brown be used? Where can Miami attack the Patriots’ defense? Will Rob Gronkowski come back this year? - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins look to put their 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens behind them on Sunday when they get back on the field for their Week 2 contest. It is not an easier opponent they welcome...

Miami Dolphins/New England Patriots Inactive Players for Week 2 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have announced their inactive players for this week 2 AFC East match up.

Patriots at Dolphins: Final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

First Half Recap:

The Dolphins received the ball first and proceeded to go three and out. The Patriots then drove the ball down the field capped off by a Sony Michel touchdown run right at the goal...