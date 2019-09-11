The Splash Zone 9/11/19: Daniel Kilgore Has No Time For The Negativity

Daniel Kilgore was not having any of it and was trying to block out all the negativity coming towards the team. He said it’s disheartening to hear all these things as he stated the team had been working hard but failed to execute anything on Sunday. Rumors have started that players want out of Miami and Kilgore has a message for them: “If you don’t want to be here, I don’t want you here”.

Unanimous opinions can be hard to come by in the football world, but there's really only one school of thought when it comes to the Dolphins in Week One of the 2019 season.

Multiple Dolphins players expressed frustrations over the past week, but they're also acutely aware that "nobody is going to feel sorry" for them.

Baltimore 59, Miami 10 in one of the worst performances in Dolphins history. We watched it again, so you wouldn’t have to.

Teams rarely get blown out as badly as the Dolphins, and when they do, they don’t recover. Not that year, not even the next year.

The Phinsider Week 2 NFL Power Rankings are here. As we discussed last week, we are doing the power rankings a little differently this year. Rather than just having a list of rankings from one...

The Miami Dolphins were beaten by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. And by beaten, I mean they were destroyed, decimated, embarrassed, routed, crushed, trounced, obliterated, annihilated, and...

