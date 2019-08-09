The Splash Zone 8/9/19: Recapping Preseason Game 1

We have heard about this duo in practice, but we finally got to see them unleashed last night. Josh Rosen and Preston Williams made some big plays last night as both saw plenty of playing time. All in all it was a pretty fun game seeing three different quarterbacks take the field. The first team offensive line was a tad rough with two rookies starting at both guard spots and Laremy Tunsil was not playing. I think the big thing we can take away from last night’s game is Josh Rosen needs to start the next game and get some time with the starters.

WR Preston Williams has a breakout night and Josh Rosen throws for 191 yards in extended action for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins quarterback competition has had Josh Rosen taking second-team snaps almost exclusively during training camp. But after he outplayed Ryan Fitzpatrick in the preseason-opener, the time has come for Rosen to get a chance with the starting offense.

MIAMI GARDENS — There was this notion that Ryan Tannehill was too vanilla and too robotic and lacking of instincts and moxie and swashbuckle.And I apologize for starting a column about Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen with a mention of Tannehill, who some noted was throwing a bunch of touchdowns for the Titans on Thursday night.

Preston Williams, an undrafted rookie wide receiver, caught four passes for 97 yards in the Miami Dolphins’ preseason opener victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Two of his catches went for longer than 25 yards.

Former first-round draft pick Robert Nkemdiche is getting another chance. The Dolphins announced this morning that they have signed Nkemdiche, who was cut by the Cardinals last month and cleared waivers.

The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, the team announced on Thursday. They immediately placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. The...