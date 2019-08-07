The Splash Zone 8/7/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick To Start Preseason Opener

Brian Flores stated last week that Ryan Fitzpatrick was leading the quarterback competition and that hasn’t changed. Despite having some shaky practices, Fitzpatrick will lead the first team offense on Thursday, but don’t be surprised if Josh Rosen gets some time also. Rosen has been putting together some solid practices as of late and is pushing for that starting quarterback job.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Ryan Fitzpatrick likely to start preseason opener for Dolphins – ProFootballTalk

Any early lead Ryan Fitzpatrick had in the Dolphins' quarterback competition appears to have dissipated. Unless it hasn't. With reports of Josh Rosen narrowing the gap or pulling ahead lately, the distribution of snaps during preseason games could be an indicator.

Dolphins Offensive Line

AC In The AM: Daniel Kilgore So Important To This O-Line

Easily lost amid the abundance of youth on this Dolphins’ team are a small group of seasoned veterans whose presence means so much and whose guidance, knowledge and abilities are essential in the development of these young players in particular and the success of this year’s team in general.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Tank Carradine Hungry, Thankful For Opportunity To Revive His Career

Tank Carradine is thankful the Dolphins gave him a chance to revive his NFL career this year, and he’s intent on making the most of that opportunity.

