The Splash Zone 8/6/19: Dolphins Release First Depth Chart

With the first preseason game on the horizon, the Dolphins have released their first depth chart. Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the way as he will pilot the first team offense against the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday. Michael Deiter also worked his way into the starting lineup after Dave DeGuglielmo was promoted to offensive line coach. Yes, the first preseason game is almost here and we are inching closer to the regular season.

Miami Dolphins' first depth chart revealed! What we learned - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins fans get an indication of where players, such as quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, stand before first preseason game against Falcons

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick still with the first team, even as Rosen improves | Miami Herald

An update on the Miami Dolphins QB battle between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen and other positions. Coach Brian Flores said he stands by his comments of a week ago, that Fitzpatrick is leading, while noting Rosen has improved.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins defense will have different look under new coach | FOX Sports

New Dolphins coach Brian Flores has brought to Miami a scheme that redefines the meaning of positions

Dolphins Secondary

Bobby McCain Getting Comfortable With Switch To Safety

Bobby McCain talked about his transition to safety and his comfort level after the first two weeks of training camp.

Dolphins Training Camp

AC In The AM: Playmakers Could Be Strength Of This Team

I get it that the Dolphins are approaching things in a different way these days. I understand the emphasis is on youth and building to sustain. But have you checked out the playmakers on this offense? Have you noticed that this team may already have one of the more impressive and potent cast of young playmakers in the league?

13 Highlights From Today's Training Camp Practice

Observations from practice number nine of training camp:

Kendrick Norton makes first practice appearance after arm amputation | Miami Herald

Kendrick Norton had his left arm amputated after a serious car accident in July, ending his NFL career before the start of his second season. The former Dolphins defensive tackle surprised Miami at practice.

