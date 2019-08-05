The Splash Zone 8/5/19: Preston Williams Making His Case

Preston Williams got a nice endorsement from Xavien Howard after the Dolphins scrimmage on Saturday. Howard told reporters that Williams will be a number one wide receiver in the league and believe he can be special. Being an undrafted rookie, Williams is vying for that final spot behind the Dolphins top four receivers and is making a strong case to remain on the final roster.

Preston Williams makes case to move up depth chart during Dolphins’ scrimmage | WPEC

Josh Rosen read the defense before the snap, noticed that the Miami Dolphins were in a unflattering scheme, and checked himself into a more aggressive play. The Dolphins second-year quarterback looked at Preston Williams and called a hot route, checking the 6-foot-5, 218-pound undrafted receiver into a deep pattern. He signaled me to go, so I ran a go-route.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Josh Rosen works way back into Dolphins competition – ProFootballTalk

Any lead Ryan Fitzpatrick had in the Dolphins quarterback competition has promptly vanished, which seems about right considering his career trajectory.

Josh Rosen has 'across the board' improvement in Dolphins' QB battle - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

This competition is far from over. Josh Rosen punches back with consistency and accuracy following Saturday's scrimmage.

Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins: TNT (Takes No Talent) wall has players, coaches running to it after NFL training camp mistakes - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — There are no favorites being played by the infamous TNT (Takes No Talent) wall at the Dolphins practice facility.Not even the coaches are immune from having to run to it following a mistake, and that includes new head coach Brian Flores.

