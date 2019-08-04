The Splash Zone 8/4/19: Josh Rosen Continues To Improve

Josh Rosen will not go quietly into the night as the second year quarterback has put together two good practices in back to back days. According to reports, Rosen has been the better quarterback the past two days as Ryan Fitzpatrick has been struggling in practice. This comes after Brian Flores stated that Fitzpatrick was ahead of Rosen in the quarterback race, but Rosen has other ideas and hooked up with Preston Williams several times during the team’s scrimmage yesterday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Flores: Josh Rosen improving 'across the board' - NFL.com

After a quick stint with the Arizona Cardinals, Josh Rosen finds himself already in the midst of a career transition. But according to Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Rosen is still on his way up.

Dolphins Training Camp

Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Practice

Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Practice

Observations From Today's Scrimmage In Davie

Observations from today's scrimmage at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University

Xavien Howard, Rookie Preston Williams Impress At Saturday's Practice

While the venue was changed because of weather concerns, the Dolphins still were able to accomplish most of their goals in a scrimmage Saturday.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Splash Zone 8/3/19: Dolphins Cancel Saturday Scrimmage - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.