The Splash Zone 8/31/19: Dolphins Making Roster Moves

The Dolphins need to trim their roster to 53 by the deadline today at 4 p.m. ET. But that hasn’t stopped the team from adding players as two trades happened yesterday where two offensive lineman were added. Danny Isadora was acquired from the Vikings while Evan Boehm came from the Colts.

Dolphins trade draft picks to Vikings and Colts to add more options on offensive line - CBSSports.com

Danny Isadora and Evan Boehm are heading to Miami for the start of the season

Jim Langer

Dolphins Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, 71, dies

Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

AC In The AM: Starting Ryan Fitzpatrick Is The Smart Move

The decision is in. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in the season opener on Sept. 8th against Baltimore.

Schad: Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores makes right call with Ryan Fitzpatrick — for now - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Brian Flores chose Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen for all the right reasons. Some say it’s evidence Miami has no plan, but I see the opposite, actually.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Dolphins release Brice Butler – ProFootballTalk

Veteran wide receiver Brice Butler won't make it though the cut to 53 players in Miami. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Butler is among the players the Dolphins will let go this weekend. The veteran wideout will become a free agent once the move becomes official.

Miami Dolphins News 8/30/19: Dolphins Preseason Comes To A Close - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins trade rumors: Texans come with big offer Laremy Tunsil - Jadeveon Clowney talks, Dolphins want more - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins do not want to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They are not completely ruling it out, but they clearly do not want to make that move. A report from the Miami Herald seems to...

Miami Dolphins 53-man roster predictions: Final projection before roster cuts - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are done with the preseason, with roster cuts the last major event before the start of the regular season. While the team started those cuts last week, the majority of the moves...

Dolphins trade for guard Danny Isidora - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have traded for Minnesota Vikings guard Danny Isidora, the team announced on Friday. The move will likely bolster an offensive line filled with question marks heading into the...

Dolphins Hall of Famer Jim Langer passes away - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame center Jim Langer has passed away. He was 71. He is survived by his wife Linda and four children.

Langer, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, his first...

Miami Dolphins roster cuts updates and rumors tracker 2019 - The Phinsider

Who will make the 53-man roster?