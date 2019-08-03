The Splash Zone 8/3/19: Dolphins Cancel Saturday Scrimmage

The Dolphins had a scrimmage scheduled for today but the weather has different ideas. Due to some bad weather moving through, the team announced they are cancelling the scrimmage but will practice indoors. The scrimmage was to be open to the public and I’m sure fans were ready to get a look at the team.

DAVIE — The Dolphins have a scrimmage open to the public at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

DAVIE — If Josh Rosen throws an interception in Saturday's scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium, offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea will huddle with him immediately to discuss what he saw.

Hard Work During Offseason Paying Off For Kalen Ballage

Kalen Ballage made sure to go above and beyond to get himself ready for the start of training camp.

Second-Year LB Jerome Baker Feeling Confident, Poised For Big 2019 Season

Linebacker Jerome Baker had some big moments during his rookie season in 2018, and based on the early part of training camp this summer he could be poised for even bigger and better this fall.

Top News: Former CFL Linebacker Sam Eguavoen Early Standout At Training Camp

The emergence of former Canadian Football League linebacker Sam Eguavoen has been one of the storylines in the early part of Training Camp.

