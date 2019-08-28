The Splash Zone 8/28/19: Jadeveon Clowney Meets With Dolphins, Flores

Jadeveon Clowney wants to play for a championship team and he won’t get that by coming to Miami. It was reported last week that the Dolphins were interested in the star pass rusher but he didn’t like the idea. The Dolphins met with him, along with Brian Flores, in hopes of persuading him to re-evaluate his thoughts on the rebuilding franchise. No one is quite sure what it is going to take to get Clowney on their team but it apparently doesn’t include a first round pick.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Jadeveon Clowney, seeking new home, meets with coach Brian Flores - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Dolphins coach Brian Flores has met with star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, as the Texans attempt to find a trade partner for the franchised player, according to a league source.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: What coach Brian Flores said Tuesday after four players let go and a QB update - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores plans to showcase a lot of young players in Miami’s preseason finale, at New Orleans

Dolphins Defensive Line

Preseason Sack Leader Nate Orchard Seizing Opportunity With Dolphins

Nate Orchard understands the sacks don't mean anything, but mention of the stat still brings a smile to his face.

Dolphins Preseason

AC In The AM: A Lifetime Of Dolphins Memories | Cut Down Day

It is the most dreaded day for every player walking the tightrope of employment in the NFL.

Dolphins release Jordan Mills, Clive Walford – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are reportedly parting ways with a pair of veterans on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the team is releasing tackle Jordan Mills and tight end Clive Walford with injury settlements.

