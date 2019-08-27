The Splash Zone 8/27/19: Kenyan Drakes Returns To Practice

After missing the past two games with a foot injury, Kenyan Drake was back at practice yesterday. Kalen Ballage has been working as the first team running back and Drake will have some catching up to do. There were some thoughts that Drake wouldn’t be ready for the season opener, but with him back at practice we can take it as a positive sign for his availability heading forward.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Kenyan Drake returns to Dolphins practice after missing the last two weeks with foot injury - CBSSports.com

Drake is back at practice after missing the last two preseason games

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores Talks About Final Preseason Game

Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice on Monday.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Top News: QB Situation Still Being Evaluated

Brian Flores said Sunday morning he still had not made his decision on the starting quarterback.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Déjà Vu For Rookie Offensive Lineman Michael Deiter

Excluding a redshirt season at Wisconsin, Michael Deiter has started in every game since his junior year of high school.

Dolphins Preseason

AC In The AM: Livelihoods Are Now On The Line

This Saturday by 4 p.m. the roster must be trimmed by 37 players, from 90 to 53.

Decision Making Guided By Keeping Present & Future In Mind

Brian Flores explained the team’s roster-building philosophy Monday morning, and it revolves around two basic principles.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/26/19: Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Drew Rosenhaus believes Josh Rosen will be named the Miami Dolphins’ starting QB - The Phinsider

Could ‘The Chosen One’ start week 1 vs the Ravens?

Dolphins podcast: Deep dive on Brian Flores defense with Mark Schofield - The Phinsider

As we look in the rearview mirror at the dress rehearsal last Thursday, let’s remind ourselves what we can expect to see from Flores’ defense.