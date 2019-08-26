The Splash Zone 8/26/19: Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald

The Dolphins made a surprise cut yesterday with the release of T.J. McDonald. The safety joined the team back in 2017 and was productive in his two seasons with the team. With the move, the team saves $5.1 million against the cap.

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have released safety T.J. McDonald.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins: What Brian Flores said Sunday on the QB competition - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Brian Flores discusses the Dolphins’ QB race between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick, injuries and Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement.

Dolphins Wide Receviers

Miami Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant: My goal is to top Devin Hester, Dante Hall - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Jakeem Grant has a new contract and a new goal: to top a few of the players he’s trying to emulate: Devin Hester and Dante Hall

Dolphins Secondary

Eric Rowe Showing Full Potential, Capitalizing On Opportunity With Dolphins

The cornerback has been ready since he signed with the Dolphins in the offseason.

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins show respect for ‘great guy’ Andrew Luck, denounce boos - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins’ Nick O’Leary tries to congratulate ex-Dwyer High teammate Jacoby Brissett, the Colts’ new starting QB, but only gets so far.

