The Splash Zone 8/25/19: Dolphin Trade Rumors

Over the past day there has been a flurry of rumors surrounding the Dolphins and a couple of their players. The biggest one was about the team shopping Laremy Tunsil, but has been clarified as teams were calling about the star left tackle with the Dolphins turning them all down. However, there are three big name players who could possibly be on the move. Kenny Stills, Kiko Alonos, and Reshad Jones are some of the names which have popped up and could possibly be cut to trim down for the final 53 man roster.

Report: Dolphins could trade or cut Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso

The Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are open for business in trades, and names safety Reshad Jones, linebacker Kiko Alonso and receiver Kenny Stills as players who could be on the way out in Miami.

Friday night saw some Twitter craziness explode around the Miami Dolphins when Pro Football Network suggested the team was actively shopping veteran players on the trade market, including left...