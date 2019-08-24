The Splash Zone 8/24/19: Quarterback Decision Now More Difficult

Brian Flores was hoping Ryan Fitzpatrick would come out and play some solid football, but that just didn’t happen. The veteran struggled and didn’t play well until the Jaguars put in their second string unit. Even then he struggled a tad until after halftime. Josh Rosen against the same second team drove the team downfield for a 99 yard touchdown drive and the fans enjoyed every moment of it. Honestly, Rosen has looked like the better quarterback in every preseason game.

