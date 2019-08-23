The Splash Zone 8/23/19: Recapping Preseason Game 3

Ryan Fitzpatrick did not help himself in the Dolphins quarterback competition last night. The first team offense was dreadful and it wasn’t till the second half that Fitzpatrick finally threw a touchdown. Josh Rosen came out on his first drive and delivered a 99 yard touchdown drive with some impressive throws. It was Fitzpatrick’s job to lose and Rosen put up a heck of a fight and should honestly be the team’s starter. The Dolphins have a tough four game stretch to the season and I can totally understand Fitzpatrick starting those. But Rosen has proven he is the better quarterback on this roster.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Schad: Miami Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick not all that exhilarating or encouraging vs. Jags - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

MIAMI GARDENS — The most memorable play Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has made this preseason was a 15-yard scramble in which he lowered a shoulder and ran over a Tampa Bay defensive back.

Jaguars at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins: 5 takeaways from the ‘dress rehearsal,’ raising many questions about this offense - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

How will the Dolphins move the ball in 2019? Ryan Fitzpatrick was uneffective vs. Jaguars starters, and so was Miami’s run game.’ At least linebacker Sam Eguavoen continues to make an impression.

Dolphins Running Backs

Andy Cohen: Kalen Ballage Listened To The Right Person

Kalen Ballage made sure to listen whenever future Hall of Famer Frank Gore shared advice.

Former Walk-On Patrick Laird's Career Off To A Good Start

Patrick Laird, a two-time captain at Cal, has impressed Brian Flores and the coaching staff.

Kenyan Drake out of walking boot – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins still have a skeleton crew on offense in tonight's game. But they're at least closer to getting a key contributor back on the field eventually. Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, running back Kenyan Drake was out of his walking boot, and was jogging during pre-game warmups.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/22/19: Dolphins Will Honor Nick Buoniconti With Helmet Decal - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins: A Preview of the Dolphins Week 3 matchup vs the Jacksonville Jaguars (Podcast) - The Phinsider

How will the Dolphins perform in their week 3 dress rehearsal, vs their interstate rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Jaguars at Dolphins final score, recap, and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars completed their "dress rehearsal" game for the 2019 preseason, and it did not exactly instill confidence for either team. Both first-team offenses...