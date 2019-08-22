The Splash Zone 8/22/19: Dolphins Will Honor Nick Buoniconti With Helmet Decal

The Dolphins lost a legend when Nick Buoniconti passed away near the the end of July. Buoniconti is a member of both the NFL Hall of Fame and the Dolphins Hall of Fame and was a member of the undefeated 1972 team. The team will wear a helmet decal to honor the late linebacker.

Inside The Numbers: Jakeem Grant Signs Contract Extension

A statistical look at Jakeem Grant's career, who signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins today.

Miami Dolphins News 8/21/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Or Josh Rosen? No One Is Quite Sure - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins: Jakeem Grant signs extension, Flores vs. Stills, and the QB competition - The Phinsider

Today on Phinsider Daily, we look at the Jakeem Grant extension, talk about the messages Brian Flores is trying to send to Kenny Stills and others, and the QB competition.

Time is running out for WR DeVante Parker - The Phinsider

Once again Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is Injured again. This time he is dealing with a foot issue. leading to him missing practice on Tuesday. This is nothing new for Parker, who...

2020 NFL Draft Preview: Offensive Tackle - The Phinsider

The Dolphins have one of the leagues best young LTs in Laremy Tunsil. I really liked his tape last year and believe he will be ever better this season. The RT however, is more up in the air. In...