The Splash Zone 8/21/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Or Josh Rosen? No One Is Quite Sure

Tomorrow Ryan Fitzpatrick will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars and that doesn’t mean anything according to Brian Flores. The first year head coach has yet to make a decision on the team’s regular season starter at quarterback and we should hopefully find out who it will be after this game. Many fans want Josh Rosen to start as he’s looked the best so far and has seen more playing time than Fitzpatrick.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Top News: Ryan Fitzpatrick & Josh Rosen Focused On Improving, Not QB Battle

Both quarterbacks have remained on target about pointing to a bigger goal.

Brian Flores

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday

Brian Flores spoke before Tuesday's practice and had high praise for Kalen Ballage.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

How Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen could benefit from waiting, learning and earning like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is the likely starter. How is Rosen handling this seeming inevitability?

Podcast: Fitzpatrick or Rosen? Time for choosing has arrived | Miami Herald

The battle between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen will soon be decided. But why wait until the official announcement? We’ll tell you now who we think will start Week 1 against the Ravens.

Fitzpatrick back with starters at Dolphins practice | Miami Herald

With Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to start Thursday’s preseason game against Jacksonville, coach Brian Flores addresses whether the rebuilding Dolphins should play the younger quarterback if both are even

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins: Who’s 42? Undrafted Cal rookie RB Patrick Laird bursts onto scene - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Patrick Laird leads the Dolphins in carries and rushes. Who is this guy?

Dolphins Offensive Line

Year 4, going on 10: Miami Dolphins’ Laremy Tunsil has no option but to embrace being leader of the line - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

All the veterans who helped Laremy Tunsil adjust to life in the NFL are gone. Now, he’s learning to speak up: ‘It’s still something I need to work on.’

Dolphins Defensive Line

Miami Dolphins hope last week was breakout performance they’ve been waiting for from Charles Harris - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins DE Charles Harris displays both quickness and power in a ‘relentless’ outing against Tampa Bay.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/20/19: No Starting Quarterback Yet - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins podcast: Interview with Kevin Nogle and QB competition - The Phinsider

Dad’s here. Put some respect on his name.

Reactions to Dolphins Second Preseason Game - The Phinsider

As well as other Dolphins Related Chatter from Twitter

Dolphins sign T.J. Rahming, waive/injured Saeed Blacknall - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver T.J. Rahming, the team announced on Tuesday. The move comes as the team waived/injured wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, continuing to give the team depth at...