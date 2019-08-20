The Splash Zone 8/20/19: No Starting Quarterback Yet

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be starting the third preseason game, but that does not mean he will be the team’s starter in week 1 of the regular season. Brian Flores has not named a starter yet and the competition will continue between Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Both are expected to get time with the one’s in game three against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Brian Flores: Quarterback Competition Is Still Alive

Brian Flores said before practice Monday that no decision has been made on which QB will start against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dolphins Running Backs

Dolphins RB Mark Walton sentenced to 6 months' probation for weapons charge | FOX Sports

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been sentenced to six months' probation for weapons charge after pleading no contest.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins Developing Consistency On Offensive Line

Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Shaq Calhoun and Jesse Davis have impressed Head Coach Brian Flores.

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Reshad Jones addresses if he’ll be ready for opener - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones knows his role may be different this season. He says he’s willing to do whatever the team needs.

Dolphins Training Camp

AC In The AM: Time To Begin Seeing Some Clarity

Andy Cohen takes a look back at what we learned last Friday night against the Buccaneers.

