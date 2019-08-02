The Splash Zone 8/2/19: One Week Down

The Dolphins have one week of training camp and what have we learned so far? Kalen Ballage appears that he will have a bigger role this season than many believed. Ballage has been working with the first team a lot as Kenyan Drake as split time between the ones and twos. Ryan Fitzpatrick is ahead in the quarterback battle, which should surprise no one. But we all know what happens with Fitzpatrick as the veteran usually starts the season on fire before falling off after a couple weeks. Josh Rosen will see time this season, we’re just not sure when.

Andy Cohen: One Week In, What Do We Know?

The first full week of training is complete. There is a scrimmage Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium and the preseason games begin the following Thursday against Atlanta also at Hard Rock Stadium. What do we know now that we didn’t a week ago? Plenty.

Brian Flores

Brian Flores brings direct, unflinching vision to Miami Dolphins - NFL.com

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he learned how football should be 'taught and practiced' under Bill Belichick, but we shouldn't expect him to be a carbon copy of the Patriots coach. Michael Silver talks 1-on-1 with the new leader in Miami.

Dolphins Running Backs

Kalen Ballage emerges as X factor in Dolphins' two-headed backfield - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Beware NFL fantasy owners: A running-back-by-committee approach is the leader in the clubhouse through the first week of training camp in Miami.

Dolphins Defense

Patrick Graham's Dolphins Defense Will Be Versatile, Flexible

If it already wasn’t evident the Dolphins defense will feature multiple looks this season, the man in charge of leading that unit made it perfectly clear Thursday.

Dolphins Linebackers

Dolphins DC Patrick Graham looking for versatile players: “The more you can do … you get to stick around" - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE – Patrick Graham is a Chicago Bulls fan. He’s still chapped by the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals in which the Heat won four in a row after dropping the opener.“If we just would have won Game 2 ... ,” Graham said before apologizing for digressing.So the Dolphins new defensive coordinator didn’t exactly warm up to comparing the idea of a position-less defense on the football field to the way the Heat played position-less basketball during the LeBron James

