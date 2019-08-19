The Splash Zone 8/19/19: Why Josh Rosen Needs To Be The Starter

The Dolphins say they want to build for the future and everyone knows they are going through a rebuild phase. The rumors were that the team would be looking to draft one of the top quarterback prospects in next years draft, but maybe they won’t have to. The Dolphins acquired Josh Rosen from the Cardinals and the move has many fans excited. But according to Brian Flores, Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely start the third preseason game, meaning he is likely the starter heading into the season. But it makes no sense when you can spend the whole season evaluating Rosen and making a quarterback decision after the season has concluded.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Hyde: Can Dolphins really have a rebuilding narrative if Josh Rosen, 22, doesn’t start? | Commentary - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Sunday Column, subject TBA

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores working to grasp new NFL pass interference instant replay rules - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The NFL has instituted a confusing and difficult-to-implement instant replay review on pass interference calls and non-calls. It worked against Miami on Friday.

Dolphins Defense

Miami Dolphins’ Charles Harris and Jerome Baker are dynamic pass-rush duo vs. Bucs - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins sacked the Bucs four times on Friday night, and created more havoc than had been seen in recent games and practices

Dolphins Linebackers

Miami Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen says it was time to ‘unleash the beast’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Sam Eguavoen, the Dolphins’ gem discovery from the CFL, had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/17/19: Dolphins Sloppy In Loss To Buccaneers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — instant reactions podcast - The Phinsider

What are you waiting for? Hit the play button.

Flores: Fitzpatrick will “probably start” in preseason Week 3 - The Phinsider

We’re two weeks into the preseason, and the Miami Dolphins quarterback competition has yet to be decided.

That doesn’t mean the coaching staff isn’t leaning one way or the other.

According to Adam...

Miami Memes - P2 - The Phinsider

Puntastic Edition

Dolphins defense led by first-year linebacker Sam Eguavoen against Buccaneers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins’ defense was impressive - especially considering the starters who were not playing - through most of the team’s 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night. While the...

NFL Preseason Week 2: Josh Rosen, Preston Williams, offensive line dominate what to watch for Dolphins at Buccaneers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday in a Preseason Week 2 contest. Most of the game was pretty lackluster, but a 21 point fourth quarter made the ending entertaining. With...