The Splash Zone 8/17/19: Dolphins Sloppy In Loss To Buccaneers

Both the Dolphins and Buccaneers played some bad, sloppy football. Josh Rosen got the start and played the whole first half. The results were up and down as receivers were dropping passes and the offensive line was nonexistent on most plays. Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t do much better after halftime, but he managed to truck a defender.

QB Josh Rosen leads Dolphins to two scoring drives, but Miami’s O-line struggles vs. Buccaneers - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores started the Josh Rosen in Friday night’s preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of going with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who he’s consistently labeled as the team’s starter for most of training camp.

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Bucs - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

TAMPA — Josh Rosen started at quarterback for the Dolphins on Friday night, but the most encouraging aspects of a game at the Bucs came on defense.The Miami defense held Tampa Bay to 2.5 yards per play in the first half, recording three sacks and one forced fumble.

Habib: Miami Dolphins’ Josh Rosen fine in extended action, but fine isn’t enough to win job - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Josh Rosen has a 73.7 passer rating in his quest to win the Dolphins’ starting QB job over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Dolphins find 'unicorn' with No. 1 WR potential in Preston Williams - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The undrafted wideout, who calls himself a "unique horse," has flashed in preseason. The anticipation of what's to come has Miami and its fans excited.

Dolphins at Buccaneers: Final score, recap, and immediate reactions in Preseason Week 2 - The Phinsider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a last-minute drive to come away with a Preseason Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. It was a pretty boring game most of the way, but some fireworks started late...