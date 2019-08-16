The Splash Zone 8/16/19: Why Jerome Baker Is So Important

The new coaching staff has put a ton of faith in their second year linebacker. The team is hoping to use Jerome Baker as an every down player, which is rare in this league nowadays. The coaches also intend to use him in a variety of ways and he flashed that potential last season after being drafted in the third round.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

AC In The AM: Jerome Baker So Important To This Defense

The expectations are high and linebacker Jerome Baker will tell you “why shouldn’t they be?”

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Hyde5: Will this scheduling note play into Dolphins’ QB decision? - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Could Josh Rosen vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick may be influenced by the schedule?

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Two good days for Miami Dolphins’ Albert Wilson boost confidence he’ll play in opener: ‘I think it’s going to happen’ - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The last time we saw Albert Wilson in a full game, he was putting on a stunning, player-of-the-week performance. Now, he believes he’s on track to face the Baltimore Ravens in the opener Sept. 8.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins: Zealous and loud, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will call you out - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dave DeGugliemo isn’t here to make friends or protect your feelings. And he’s accomplished, with Giants and Patriots Super Bowl rings

Dolphins Secondary

Miami Dolphins’ Xavien Howard plans to be ‘celebrating, making noise’ in 2019 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

With little left to prove in this league, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard expects to be slightly more demonstrative on the field in 2019. We saw a flash of it in workouts with the Bucs this week.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/15/19: Dolphins Hope To Have Drake Back By Season Opener - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins podcast: Film Room Director at Pro Football Network - The Phinsider

Shane is a former collegiate and semi-pro QB, Dolphins fan, and best tape study on the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins training camp 2019: Projecting the 53-man roster ahead of Preseason Game 2 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow night in an NFL Preseason Week 2 contest. Once again, the results of this game do not mean anything once the regular...

Dolphins fan confidence slips as preseason begins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are starting their 2019 campaign with expectations that this NFL season will be about rebuilding the South Florida franchise. This year may not be about winning this Super Bowl,...

How to watch Falcons at Dolphins? NFL Preseason Week 1 kickoff time, online stream, weather, odds, more - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins spent the week up in Tampa conducting a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will end the week on Friday with a game against the Buccaneers. It gave both...