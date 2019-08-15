The Splash Zone 8/15/19: Dolphins Hope To Have Drake Back By Season Opener

Kenyan Drake will not play the rest of the preseason due to a foot injury and will take a while to heal according to Brian Flores. Drake sustained the injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Buccaneers and this creates a big opportunity for Kalen Ballage and the other backs as they vie for playing time the rest of the preseason. The team is hopeful that they will have Drake back for the season opener.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins hopeful Kenyan Drake will be back for opener – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake did not take part in Wednesday's joint practice with the Buccaneers because of a foot injury that left him with a walking boot on his right leg and it sounds like he'll be missing quite a few practices in the coming weeks.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Preston Williams' Impressive NFL Debut Continues In Tampa

Rookie wide receiver Preston Williams continues to make an impression in his first NFL training camp.

Dolphins Special Teams

AC In The AM: Special Teams Should Soon Come Into Focus

Special teams will soon start coming into focus as the roster takes shape and skillsets become more evident.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/14/19: Notes From Practice #1 With The Buccaneers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins OL exposed by the Buccaneers; Trent Williams & Jadeveon Clowney to Miami? - The Phinsider

On this edition of Phinsider Daily, Cannata gives a rundown of Monday’s joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and also looks at possible trades and the details behind it.

Flores Rounding Into Form - The Phinsider

So, just what do the Miami Dolphins have in first year head coach Brian Flores? While the early returns are by no means complete, it looks as though the team and its long suffering fan base may...

Kenyan Drake injury: Running back wears walking boot at Dolphins practice with Buccaneers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have a closer position battle at running back during this year’s training camp than anyone anticipated. While Kenyan Drake still took the early carries in the team’s Preseason...

Ndamukong Suh reintroduces himself to Miami Dolphins offensive line - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins hit the practice field in an unfamiliar location on Wednesday, heading out to the first of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the starting offensive line took...