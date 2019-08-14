The Splash Zone 8/14/19: Notes From Practice #1 With The Buccaneers

The Dolphins and Buccaneers held their first practice together and thankfully there were no fights or major injuries. However, Preston Williams broke the ankles of a defensive back twice during some drills. Josh Rosen also got some first team reps, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is still the starter heading forward. The teams will practice again today and will meet again on Friday for their preseason game.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

14 Highlights From First Joint Practice In Tampa

These moments stood out during the Dolphins-Buccaneers joint practice.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Despite QB Competition, Ryan Fitzpatrick & Josh Rosen Connecting As Teammates

The Dolphins’ quarterback competition continued in full force when the team practiced with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Catching Up With Former Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton – CBS Miami

On July 4th, Kendrick Norton's football career was changed forever, after a terrible car accident left him seriously injured and his arm had to be amputated.

Dolphins Training Camp

AC In The AM: 10 Questions That Still Need Answers

Andy Cohen takes a look at some of the most important issues facing the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier, Brian Flores provide opportunity for second-chance players - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins sign players like Preston Williams, Mark Walton and Robert Nkemdhiche, who all have red flags for off-field difficulties

