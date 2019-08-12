The Splash Zone 8/12/19: Dolphins Sign Terrance Smith

The Dolphins have added some depth linebacker help with the addition of Terrance Smith. Smith joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2016 and was with the team for three seasons. He ended last year on injured reserve with a knee injury. Smith took the roster spot of Jonathan Woodard, who was waived with an injury designation.

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Terrance Smith and waived/injured defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

The Miami quarterback competition continues – ProFootballTalk

The first preseason game is in the books for the Dolphins, and the competition between quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen contnues. “It’s still in a competition," coach Brian Flores told reporters on Saturday. "Obviously, Josh [Rosen] had come in there and had more reps.

