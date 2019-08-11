The Splash Zone 8/11/19: Joint Practices With The Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice together this week before the teams play each other on Friday. Practices will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday while the Dolphins visit and Brian Flores is excited about practicing with a different team.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Top News: Brian Flores Excited About Joint Practices With Buccaneers

The Dolphins will take another step in their preparations when they hold joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

Brian Flores

What Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores said Saturday - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins coach Brian Flores addresses a variety of topics, from the quarterback competition to Preston Williams, following the win over the Falcons while looking forward to this week’s game at Tampa Bay.

Dolphins Preseason

Miami Dolphins: Why we can’t wait for these joint practices at Tampa Bay Bucs - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick returns to practice at Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of Friday night’s preseason clash at Raymond James Stadium. Can he continue to hold off Josh Rosen?

Dolphins rookies make presence felt - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Miami Dolphins’ rookies Christian Wilkins, Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun made pro debuts vs. Atlanta Falcons in NFL preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 8/10/19: Josh Rosen Provides Hope - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins cancel Saturday practice; team preparing for Buccaneers - The Phinsider

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is giving his team a respite following the squad’s first preseason game.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the coaching staff plans to take it easy...

Miami Memes - P1 - The Phinsider

OH, HAI THERE!

Now that we’ve survived the 2019 doldrums, we actually witnessed televised team activity for the first time since the 2018 season ended.

Your Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta...