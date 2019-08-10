The Splash Zone 8/10/19: Josh Rosen Provides Hope

He wasn’t perfect the other night, but man it was sure fun to watch Josh Rosen play some football. Rosen provided some hope for the future as everyone hopes he can be the Dolphins next franchise quarterback. With what he showed on Thursday night, there is hope that that idea can become a reality.

This will be a difficult year for Josh Rosen and the Dolphins, as they attempt to compete in the AFC East despite having several holes on both sides of the ball.

Thursday night's Dolphins preseason victory was a new coaching experience for Brian Flores.

Quarterback Josh Rosen played most of Thursday night's game for the Dolphins and he spent much of the night under pressure from the Falcons. It's clear that the Dolphins have work to do on their offensive line and Rosen was able to elude pressure long enough to get passes away on several occasion...

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 34-27 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason opener, along with some perspective:

Observations after the Dolphins opened their preseason Thursday night with a 34-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

