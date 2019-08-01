The Splash Zone 8/1/19: Remembering Nick Buoniconti

The Miami Dolphins family lost a legend yesterday as Nick Buoniconti passed away at the age of 78. Buoniconti was the brains of the legendary No-Name defense and helped lead the team to the perfect season. After his 15 years of playing football, the linebacker was inducted into the Hall of Fame and earned himself a gold jacket.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti dead at 78 - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Nick Buoniconti made a surprising revelation just before he was to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001: He was so distressed at being traded from his hometown Boston Patriots to the Miami Dolphins that he turned in his retirement papers.It was time, he had decided, to put his law degree to use.

As he deals with being No. 2 on the depth chart, Dolphins will learn plenty about Josh Rosen – ProFootballTalk

The fact that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has taken the early lead in the competition to become the Week One starter means a lot, but it also doesn't mean very much at all. It doesn't mean much because, indeed, it's early.

Hurns’ team-friendly contract includes just $500k guaranteed | Miami Herald

New Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns is only owed $500,000 in guaranteed money — half in signing bonus and half in base salary.

Miami Dolphins: Depth at wide receiver could mean tough decisions when rosters cut down - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — If there is one position on the Dolphins roster that is not hurting when it comes to depth, it’s wide receiver. That’s a good problem to have, according to wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell.Miami is carrying 11 receivers less than one week into training camp, with three of them — Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker — considered locks to make the team. Albert Wilson, who is coming back from a season-ending hip injury, should be

AC In The AM: An Off-The-Wall Interview

“Why me?”

Let it be known that those were the first words uttered by the now famous T.N.T. Wall at Dolphins training camp. It wasn’t easy getting an interview. Had to go through several high-level channels. But after some prodding, I was granted a one-on-one with what has become a prevailing storyline of this training camp.

