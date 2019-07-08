The Splash Zone 7/8/19: Christian Wilkins’s Electric Personality

We saw on draft night what kind of personality Christian Wilkins had. His personality and work ethic are going to be a great addition to a Dolphins team that isn’t expected to win much this year. After reading this ESPN article, it is very hard not to like Wilkins as he is just a great human being.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Meet the fun-loving kindergarten cop: Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami's top pick is more than a versatile D-lineman. The Clemson product is a frugal, humble leader who strives to get the most from life.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Fans, former coaches show support for Dolphins player hurt in crash | Miami Herald

Kendrick Norton, the Dolphins defensive tackle who lost his arm in a car crash Thursday, received an outpouring of support and condolences on social media following the July 4 wreck on the Dolphin Expressway.

Kendrick Norton upgraded to stable condition – ProFootballTalk

Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton lost his arm in a car wreck last week, but he hasn't lost his sense of humor. According to Safid Dean of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Norton was upgraded from critical to stable condition, after the emergency surgery to remove his left arm.

Miami Dolphins News 7/6/19: Miami Dolphin Tidbits - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins 2019 training camp: Will the Dolphins commit to Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and the ground game? - The Phinsider

It seems like every year, the story around the Miami Dolphins’ offense is how they are going to be a run-first team, using that to set up the play-action pass - which would play straight into the...