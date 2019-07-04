The Splash Zone 7/4/19: Kenyan Drake, The Miracle Man

Last offseason we were discussing if it would be the year of Kenyan Drake. Suffice to say, it was not. Instead Adam Gase misused the electrifying back and instead opted to use Frank Gore most of the time. Drake made the most of his opportunities though and provided us with one of the most historic plays in NFL history.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2019 should be year Kenyan Drake has ball, new Miami Dolphins contract in his hands - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

It won't take a miracle for Drake to finally fulfill featured-back role under Brian Flores

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins made several moves in defensive backfield | Miami Herald

A look at the changes the Miami Dolphins have made in their defensive backfield this offseason, and where things stand with the team.

