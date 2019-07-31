The Splash Zone 7/31/19: Ryan Fitzpatrick Leading The Way

Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the quarterback competition according to Brian Flores. The competition is still ongoing, but it appears it will be Fitzpatrick's to lose. Which he probably will after 4 great weeks of regular season football. As much as I would love to see Josh Rosen win in and start, this should surprise no one as Fitzpatrick has been a part of so many teams and is the veteran.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Top News: Ryan Fitzpatrick Leading Ongoing QB Competition

While the Dolphins are still more than five weeks away from the start of the regular season and Head Coach Brian Flores called it an ongoing competition, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the battle for the starting quarterback job.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Position Battle: Wide Receiver Competition Heating Up

The competition for roster spots, starting jobs and playing time is in full swing at Dolphins training camp, and there’s perhaps no position where the battle is more heated than at wide receiver.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Offensive Line's Goal Doesn't Change With New Coach

The Dolphins offensive line practiced under its new coach Tuesday, and there were some differences as one expect.

Dolphins Training Camp

17 Observations From Tuesday's Training Camp Practice

Observations from the fourth practice of training camp:

AC In The AM: Rookies No More, 2018 Class Shows Promise

We see it every year. A rookie comes back as a second-year player and the difference is often remarkable. The clarity. The confidence. The growth. It’s all there. It’s almost as if a light goes on for these players, a light that allows them to take their pro football careers to another level.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Does the ‘starting’ running back matter? - The Phinsider

Kalen Ballage has been taking the first snaps at running back for the Miami Dolphins in training camp, while Kenyan Drake has been second. Does this matter?

Training Camp Developments: Flores names QB leader; changes made to starting o-line - The Phinsider

A clear front-runner has emerged in Miami’s QB competition.

Dolphins training camp 2019: Live chat and Twitter updates for Day 5 - The Phinsider

After a day off, the Miami Dolphins get back to the training field today. Today is the first of the late practices the team will hold, with the team hitting the field at 10:30am ET today. The...

Miami Dolphins podcast: interview with former NFL player Rashad Butler - The Phinsider

Rashad played for 4 different teams in his tenure, and also moonlights as radio personality for 790 the Ticket in south Florida.

Miami Dolphins News 7/30/19: Pat Flaherty Relieved Of Duties, Dave DeGuglielmo Promoted - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.