The Splash Zone 7/30/19: Pat Flaherty Relieved Of Duties, Dave DeGuglielmo Promoted

After struggling to implement the new system, Pat Flaherty was relieved of his offensive line coaching duties. Brian Flores brought in Dave DeGuglielmo as an analyst during the offseason and now DeGuglielmo will be the new offensive line coach. This is his third stint in Miami and DeGuglielmo turned the Colts offensive line into one of the best last year.

Dolphins Relieve Pat Flaherty, Promote Dave DeGuglielmo

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have relieved offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties. The team has promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to offensive line coach.

A 315-pound running back? Miami Dolphins work DT Christian Wilkins on offense - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

First-rounder dreams of also getting a shot at defensive end, linebacker, safety ... and quarterback.

Dolphins offer reason for Fitzpatrick playing ahead of Rosen | Miami Herald

Dolphins notes on quarterback, running back and rookie offensive lineman Michael Deiter and notable practice developments from Day 4 of training camp

