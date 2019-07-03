The Splash Zone 7/3/19: Jerome Baker Feels Like A New Player

Jerome Baker played pretty well in his rookie season and has fans excited to see what he will do with this new coaching staff. The new staff could look to have Baker help fill the void in the Dolphins lackluster pass rushing department. The second year linebacker has bulked up and is ready to do whatever the coaching staff needs of him.

