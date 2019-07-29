The Splash Zone 7/29/19: Notes From Day 4 Of Training Camp

The Dolphins held four straight practices and the team will have a break today as there will be no practice. Boy, do they need it too. Yesterday was sloppy on both sides of the ball as both the defense and offense ran to the TNT wall multiple times.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

19 Observations From Sunday's Practice In Pads

Observations from the fourth practice of training camp:

Brian Flores

Andy Cohen: Brian Flores Just Keeps Impressing

I am not going to predict instant success for Brian Flores, nor am I going to tell you that he won’t make mistakes as a first-year head coach in the NFL. That would be ill advised and far too premature.

Dolphins Training Camp

Chad O'Shea has early praise for Dolphins offense, but knows there's a long way to go

When the Miami Dolphins first announced assistant coach Jim Caldwell would take a leave of absence to address an undisclosed medical issue this season, new coach Brian Flores did give some thought to hiring another assistant coach. Despite the idea, Flores believed his offense and quarterback competition was already in capable hands with first-time offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, among other offensive assistants, taking on greater roles.

Top News: 'Competition At Every Position'

The Dolphins have three starters back from the offensive line that took the field in the 2018 season opener, but there will be competition just about everywhere in that group this summer.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 7/28/19: Notes From Day 3 Of Training Camp - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Dolphins training camp 2019: Live chat and Twitter updates for Day 4 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins get back on the field this morning for their fourth practice of their 2019 training camp. This is the last practice before their first off-day coming up tomorrow. If the 2,000...