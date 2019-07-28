The Splash Zone 7/28/19: Notes From Day 3 Of Training Camp

We were finally able to see the team in pads yesterday and it seems to have made a difference with the quarterbacks. According to reports, Ryan Fitzpatrick had his worst practice so far while Josh Rosen had his best. Nick O’Leary seems to be building a rapport with Rosen as the two connected on multiple passes. Kalen Ballage continues to see first team reps and it looks like he will be the teams goal line back.

18 Observations From First Day In Full Pads

Observations from the third practice of training camp:

Here's what Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said before Saturday's practice - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Highlights of what Dolphins coach Brian Flores said before Saturday morning's practice:On practicing in pads today: Players will work on fundamentals and technique. There will be contact between linemen. They'll work on tackling.

Mike Gesicki Entering Second Season With Confidence

Tight end Mike Gesicki is feeling confident as he heads into his second NFL season, just the same way he felt last summer. But there is one clear difference in his approach.

Miami Dolphins' Bobby McCain: I'm a safety now - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

DAVIE — Bobby McCain thinks of himself as a safety now.There is no question he is a safety. It is his primary position."I'm the guy to get the job done," McCain said after Saturday's Dolphins training camp practice.McCain has been very good as a slot or nickel corner.

