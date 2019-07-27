The Splash Zone 7/27/19: Notes From Day 2 Of Training Camp

The Dolphins completed day 2 of training camp yesterday. Surprisingly, Kalen Ballage is the first team running back as Kenyan Drake has ran mostly with the twos. Maybe there is something going on behind the scenes or Ballage is just working his butt off, but this one confuses me. We saw Drake get relegated last season behind Frank Gore, but Drake made the most of his opportunities. Perhaps we’ll see a backfiled like New England ran with a 50/50 share.

13 Observations From Training Camp Day Two

I Said It: Brian Flores Focused On 'Stringing Good Days Together'

Kalen Ballage opens Dolphins camp ahead of Kenyan Drake – ProFootballTalk

Andy Cohen: Don't Overlook Those Undrafted Rookies

Training Camp Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down First Two Days

