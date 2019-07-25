The Splash Zone 7/25/19: Miami Dolphins Football Is Back

Brian Flores and his players will begin their first training camp together, starting today. The players reported yesterday for some orientation stuff but will now take to the practice field. We are actually going to have some football to talk about and the preseason games will be here before you know it.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

First Training Camp Under Brian Flores Kicks Off Tomorrow Morning

One by one, Dolphins veterans showed up to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Dolphins Rosen vs. Fitzpatrick competition remains undecided | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will continue the quarterback competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen as training camp starts, with preseason games playing a major role in outcome. That makes the advantage Fitzpatrick held in the spring of little effect.

Dolphins Secondary

Dolphins place T.J. McDonald on PUP, waive Jayrone Elliott – ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins announced they placed safety T.J. McDonald on the physically unable to perform list. Miami can activate McDonald at any time. McDonald started 22 games the past two seasons. Last season, he made 84 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Dolphins Training Camp

Habib: Top 10 things to watch for during Miami Dolphins training camp - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

The Dolphins open training camp Thursday. All eyes understandably will be on the quarterbacks, and from Christian Wilkins to the secondary, there's plenty of intrigue.

