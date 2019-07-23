The Splash Zone 7/23/19: Dolphins Sign Tyler Patmon

The Dolphins worked out Tyler Patmon yesterday who was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars and ended up signing him. The defensive back spent two seasons there and started 12 games last season. You can never have too many defensive backs and with Patmon signing, he will provide some quality depth at the position.

Cornerback Tyler Patmon worked out for the Dolphins on Monday. He signed with the Dolphins later Monday. Patmon's agent, David Canter, tweeted the news. Patmon, 28, played two games for the Dolphins in 2015.

