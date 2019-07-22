The Splash Zone 7/22/19: Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton

The Dolphins made some roster movers yesterday which included Kendrick Norton being waived. By waiving him and putting him on the reserve/non-football injury list, the team can pay him his full salary. The Dolphins also placed three players on the PUP list. Dwayne Allen, Mike Hull, and Cordrea Tankersley will remain on that list until they can pass a physical.

Dolphins waive, will pay DT Norton, who lost arm

Kendrick Norton had his left arm amputated following a car crash near Miami earlier this month.

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and tight end Dwayne Allen, both potential starters for the Miami Dolphins this season, will not be ready to practice due to injury when training camp starts Thursday morning in Davie.Tankersley, Allen and special teams ace Mike Hull will all begin the summer on the physically unable to perform list, the club announced.The Dolphins also added defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who lost an arm in an auto accident this offseason, to the reserve/non-football injury

